Marjorie Louise (nee: Martin) Demuth passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living in Union Grove. She was born May 10, 1937, in Milwaukee, to William W. and Hilda (nee: Ehlke) Martin. She attended Union Grove Graded School and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. Marge attended Valparaiso University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics education. On June 20, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove, she was united in marriage to Robert J. “Bob” Demuth.

Marge and Bob raised six children and entertained their many grandchildren at Bo-Mar Farm, their home in Yorkville Township, where Marge delighted in showing hospitality. She considered herself a family manager and a “professional volunteer.” Her extensive community involvement included many years as a Yorkville 4-H leader, county fair judge, substitute teacher, election worker, and candidates’ forum moderator. A lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Marge was also active in the Racine Lutheran High Ladies’ Guild. She served on the board of the Racine County Farm Bureau and worked for the Wisconsin Beef Council, Racine County Dairy Promotion, and the Wool Growers’ Association. Marge was a past treasurer of Park Square Condominium Association and a member of the Valparaiso University Guild, the Graham Public Library Board, St. Paul’s Quilters, and History Seekers of the Union Grove Area.