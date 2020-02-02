Marjorie Jean Reimann

August 18, 1948 – January 24, 2020

RACINE – Marjorie Jean (nee: Carle) Reimann, 71, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Clarkston, WA on August 18, 1948, the daughter of the late Gerald and Harriett (nee: Strehlow) Carle. On April 26, 1969, Marge was united in marriage to Erhard Reimann in Racine. She worked for Burlington Coat Factory as an administrative assistant for 28 years, retiring in 2010.

Surviving are her husband, Erhard Reimann; sons, Andrew Reimann and Christopher (Jennifer) Reimann, grandson, Cameron Reimann, sister, Patricia Cole, brother, Larry Carle, brother-in-law, Gabriel Platzer, nephew, Mark Platzer, and niece, Angel Platzer. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Marge will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church have been suggested by the family.

