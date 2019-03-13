Marjorie J "Marge" Tyler (Nee: Hanson)

(Nee: Hanson)
January 22, 1931—March 10, 2019
RACINE – With her loving family by her side, Marge Tyler, 88, passed away peacefully at Tudor Oaks Sr. Living Community after a short battle with cancer.
Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and spending time in Wild Rose, WI with family and friends. Marge was a member of Friends of Seniors and the 20 Year Club of J.I. Case Co.
Marge is survived by her two sons; James (Nancy), and Dale (Terry) along with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Arlene.
Services for Marge will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church located at 1700 S. Green Bay Rd, Racine with interment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated.
A special thank you to Jennifer Stuebe and her family for their years of including their grandmother in their lives and the unconditional love they gave her and also to Tudor Oaks and Hometown Hospice for the tremendous care they gave to Marge.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75 th Street (262) 653-0667
