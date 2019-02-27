August 11, 1935—February 24, 2019
RACINE—Marjorie J. Byra, age 83, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Home Harbor.
Marjorie was born in Racine, August 11, 1935, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Nee: Olson) Blaser and was a lifelong Racine resident.
She was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1953” and received her nursing degree from St. Luke’s School of Nursing. On May 12, 1956 she was united in marriage to Michael W. Byra who preceded her in death, October 9, 2013. She was employed in Racine for many years as a Registered Nurse employed at St. Luke’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, and Lincoln Lutheran. Marjorie was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church. She was a knitter and an excellent baker who enjoyed sharing her baked goods with family and friends. Above all she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Dan (Susan) Byra of Las Cruces, NM, Andy (Paula) Byra of Lakewood, CO; Mary Byra of Ogden, UT; her grandchildren, Hollie (Jim) DeFranco and their children Ethan, Lilliana, and Leo, Nikolaas (Cilla) Byra and their son Liam, Betsy Byra, Meaghan Fors; sister, Carol (David) Umland of Centennial, CO; sister-in-law, Joyce Blaser; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Blaser.
A Memorial Service will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:00 am with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Friday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
