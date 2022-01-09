April 8, 1935—Dec. 28, 2021

At peace, Marjorie Irene Lacock, December 28, 2021. Marjorie “Marj” Lacock was born April 8, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Bessie (Mitchell) Bassett. She graduated from Springville High School in 1952, and was united in marriage to Roger Lacock in 1953.

Marj received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1974. Over the years as an artist, she worked in intaglio printmaking, papermaking, jewelry, and painting. Her work with pearlescent watercolor on canvas was embellished with text, beads, and gold leaf. Her inspiration came from her love of nature.

Marj had exhibited at the Wustum Museum, Anderson Art Center, Seebeck Gallery, and is represented in many private and permanent corporate collections.

Marj and her husband, Roger, lovingly and meticulously restored an historic John Randal McDonald house in Racine. A beautiful and welcoming home emerged, with an extensive art collection and lush gardens.

Marj treasured the family vacations to Florida, and entertaining family and friends. Along with two other chairpersons, Marj and Roger were instrumental in reviving the Monument Square Art Fair, and supported the Racine art scene. She also worked at Funky Hannah’s bead shop, and had been a founding member of the Artists Gallery.

Marj will be missed by her husband of 68 years, Roger; her daughter, Laura (Gary) Kastelic; her son, Martin (Jean) Lacock; her grandchildren, Sara (Jeff) Horein, Nathan Lacock, Emily Kastelic, and Caroline Kastelic; her brother, Thomas Bassett, and sister-in-law, Lois Bassett. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Allen Bassett.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Durbin, Dr. Joshua Bloom, and the staffs at Brookside Care Center, Ascension All Saints Hospital, and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, for their kindness and care of Marj at this time.

Memorials to HALO and Racine Arts Council have been suggested.

Private services will be held at a later date.

