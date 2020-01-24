June 11, 1925 — January 18, 2020

Marjorie H. Sweet passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home with her family. Marge was born in Racine on June 11, 1925, the only daughter of the late Walter and Irene Buhler. Her brothers, Robert and Donald Buhler, preceded her in death.

Marge was married to the late Jack W. Eberhardt in November 1947. They moved to Indianapolis, Indiana and raised a family of four children; Christine, Mark, Peter and Peggy. After returning to Racine and Jack’s death, Marge married the late Irwin “Buck” Sweet.

Marge loved her family, she loved life and she loved almost everyone she met. Anyone who knew Marge loved her and called her a friend. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and dear friends. No words of thanks can ever express the family’s deep appreciation and love felt for Marge’s special caregiver and friend for the past seven years, Juana Longoria.

