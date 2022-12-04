Marjorie G. Ganzel (nee Lockwwod)

Oct. 9, 1927 – Dec. 1, 2022

RACINE—Marjorie Grace Ganzel, “Marge”, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born in Racine on October 9, 1927, daughter of the late Willis and Helen (nee: Benson) Lockwood.

Marge graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1945” and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Milwaukee State Teachers College. Upon graduation and prior to her marriage she worked as a kindergarten teacher for the Racine Unified School District. On June 30, 1956, at St. John’s Chapel at DeKoven in Racine, she was united in marriage to William K. Ganzel. Together they shared nearly 65 years together before Bill passed on May 22, 2021.

Marge was a faithful parishioner and member of the altar guild at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and a longtime member of the former St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Marge had a passion for Genealogy and enjoyed the outdoors—gardening, kayaking, canoeing, and cross-country skiing. She also enjoyed time spent with friends and belonged to a neighborhood bridge club that spanned five decades. Above all she treasured time spent with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Cindy Ganzel, Steve (Brenda) Ganzel; grandchildren, Michael Menghe, Joseph Menghe, and Sam Ganzel; sister, Elizabeth Belconis; sister-in-law, Nancy Ganzel; many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Menghe; and brother George Lockwood.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main St., Friday, December 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Seth Raymond officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church or the Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church have been suggested. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the relatives and friends who lovingly supported Marge and family during her time in home hospice, and to Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.

