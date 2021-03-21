 Skip to main content
Marjorie Barbara (Graf) Rendall
December 19, 1924 – March 15, 2021

OAK CREEK — Marjorie B. Rendall, 96, peacefully went to the Lord on March 15, 2021. To view Marjorie’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

