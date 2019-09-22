December 20, 1940—September 17, 2019
RACINE—Marjorie Ann Wheeler, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Marjorie was born on December 20, 1940, to the late Matthew and Madelyn (nee: Trotter) in Chicago, IL.
Marjorie owned BC Auto Parts with her ex-husband, Gerald Lindabauer, for several years. She worked at Yonkers and spent her last several years working part time at McDonald’s prior to retiring. Marjorie was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she assisted in Sunday school at the church for several years. Marjorie cherished time with her grandchildren. She attended all her grandchildren’s’ school and sporting events.
Left to cherish Marjorie’s memory is her daughter, Stefanie (Steve) Theuer; her grandsons: John (Holly) Wheeler and James Wheeler; her step-daughters: Christy (Chuck) Brynelsen, Janice (Ted) Rausch, and Debra (Gary) Bakey; her sister-in-law, Linda Wheeler; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her brothers: Matthew and Michael Wheeler; and her nephew, Michael Wheeler.
A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 6 pm with Pastor Steve Jennings officiating. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4 pm until the time of service. Marjorie will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva St, Racine, WI 53402) and/or the Humane Society (2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank The Villa at Lincoln Park and Hospice Alliance for their care for Marjorie.
