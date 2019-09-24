{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie Ann Wheeler

December 20, 1940—September 17, 2019

RACINE—Marjorie Ann Wheeler, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Marjorie was born on December 20, 1940, to the late Matthew Sr. and Madelyn (nee: Trotter) in Chicago, IL.

Marjorie co-owned and operated BC Auto Parts with her ex-husband, Gerald Lindabauer, for several years. She also worked at Younkers and part time at McDonald’s prior to retiring. Marjorie was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church and she assisted with Sunday school classes. Marjorie took great pleasure in spending time with her grandsons attending as many school and sporting events as possible.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Stefanie (Steve) Theuer; her two grandsons Samuel and Simon Theuer; her step-daughters Christy (Chuck) Brynelsen, Debra (Gary) Bakey and Janice (Ted) Rausch; her brothers John (Holly) Wheeler and James Wheeler; her sister-in-law, Linda Wheeler; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents Matthew Sr. and Madelyn Wheeler; her brothers: Matthew Wheeler Jr. and Michael Wheeler Sr.; and her nephew, Michael Wheeler Jr.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

A celebration of Marjorie’s life was held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 6 pm with Pastor Stephen Jennings officiating. Family and friends were invited for a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4 pm until the time of service. Marjorie will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva St, Racine, WI 53402) and/or the Humane Society (2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to thank The Villa at Lincoln Park and Hospice Alliance for their care for Marjorie.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

To send flowers to the family of Marjorie Wheeler, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments