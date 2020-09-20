Marjorie A. Pederson

Marge was born in the Town of Raymond on November 26, 1934 to the late Leo and Esther (nee: Krueger) Jorgensen. She attended Union Grove High School, graduating in 1952. While in high school, she worked for Kroger Groceries where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Pederson. They were married in 1952, celebrating 68 years of marriage last July. Marge and Larry also worked together at A & P. Marge had her two sons then went back to work for Kohl’s food store. For most of her 30-year Kohl’s career she was head cashier on Spring St. and HWY 31. Marge and Larry traveled extensively, visiting every state except for Vermont. They also traveled overseas for five vacations. Marge volunteered her time at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, the Hospitality Center and St. Mary’s Hospital.