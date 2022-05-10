 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion S. "Harry" Harrington, Jr.

  • 0

RACINE—With his loving family by his side, Marion S. “Harry” Harrington, Jr., age 80, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday May 10, 2022, 11:00 am. with Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on June 8, 2022.

Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook to stop collecting location data and delete stored location history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News