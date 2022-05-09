RACINE — With his loving family by his side, Marion S. “Harry” Harrington Jr., age 80, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday May 10, 2022, 11:00 am. with Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on June 8th. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
