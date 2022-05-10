Marion S. "Harry" Harrington, Jr.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on June 8, 2022.