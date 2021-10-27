Marion Ruth Olson (nee Tigges)

December 4, 1925—October 23, 2021
RACINE—Marion Ruth (nee Tigges) Olson, 95, passed away October 23, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital singing hymns of praise to her Lord and Savior. Born December 4, 1925, to William August Carl and Albertine (Noefke) Tigges in Racine, WI.
Marion was a lifelong member at Racine’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church, involved in many activities such as choir, the Esther Mary Mission Circle, the Ladies’ Aide Society, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
She and her husband Bennett, along with her son Martin, were proprietors of Nelson Welding Supply Company, while she also served as a bookkeeper for several local firms.
Marion was a loving mother, involved grandmother, and a caring great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Kathleen and Jerry Schultz of Racine; John and Judy Olson of Sturtevant; and Ruth and Ray Schwingle of Mount Pleasant; as well as her daughters-in-law: Christine Olson of River Falls and Cindy Olson of Mount Pleasant. Marion is further survived by her pride and joy, her 18 grandchildren and significant others, 38 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennett Olson (January 1, 2012); her eldest son, David B. Olson (May 5, 1993); her youngest son, Martin C. Olson (January 19, 2019); her grandson, John R. Olson Jr.; and other extended family.
Funeral services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (728 Villa St) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, with Pastors Drew Day and Nathan Pope officiating.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her granddaughter Melissa Schwingle for her compassionate care and loving gift of companionship. And further thanks to Nurse Melissa of 4C at Ascension for her empathetic care until the end.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, to please send memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers, WI.
