Marion R. Medley

February 9, 1926—January 25, 2019

Marion R. Medley, 92, of Waterford, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday, January 25, 2019 at her home.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on February 9, 1926, she was the daughter of Raymond and Elaine (nee Smith) Cornell. She spent her early life in Chicago where she graduated from Schurz High School.

On October 26, 1944 in Chicago, she was united in marriage to John P. “Jack” Medley. Following marriage, they resided in Chicago and later moved to Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Marion moved to Waterford following her husband’s death in 2008. She worked in data processing for Union Oil Company. She was a member of Saint Collette Catholic Church in Rolling Meadows and belonged to both an investment club and square-dancing club. Marion led a very active life. She bowled for many years on a league, received a brown belt in Tae Kwon Do, visited many residents at a local nursing home, was an avid genealogist and taught reading at a local library. She loved walking with her husband at many nature centers. Marion was very philanthropic, donating to many charitable organizations.

Marion is survived by her children, Carol Lind (Bill) King, John Medley, Linda Viol and Lorrrie (Bill) Palomaki; grandchildren, Peter (Monica) Lind, John (Lisa) Lind, Maria (Matt) Thomas, Jeffrey Viol, Lisa (Victor) Longoria, Daniel Viol, Laura Viol, Kevin Viol, David Weikal and Holly (Matt) Walen; and brother, Raymond Cornell from Longmont, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and grandson, Bryan Lind.

The family would like to thank her cousin and primary care-giver, Timothy Goldschmidt, and Fox River Home Care. Together they made it possible for Marion to remain at home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Marion will be interred beside her husband, Jack, in Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, Wisconsin during a private burial service.

