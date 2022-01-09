Marion R. Andersen

She will be deeply missed by her daughters and sons in law, Nancy (the late Lance) LaForest, Mary (Kurt) Kophamer and Janet (David) Macemon; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters: Carol Adams and Billie Steidl; and dear friend and companion Walter Geibel. Marion is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: June Gatti and Doris Smader.