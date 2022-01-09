NEW BERLIN- Marion R. Andersen, 93, passed away at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
She will be deeply missed by her daughters and sons in law, Nancy (the late Lance) LaForest, Mary (Kurt) Kophamer and Janet (David) Macemon; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters: Carol Adams and Billie Steidl; and dear friend and companion Walter Geibel. Marion is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: June Gatti and Doris Smader.
A private service for Marion will be held. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see funeral home website for a complete obituary.
