Jan. 4, 1951—May 11, 2023

RACINE—With her family by her side, Marion Chars, age 72, passed away on Thursday evening, May 11, 2023. Marion was born in Belcourt, ND on January 4, 1951, daughter of the late Gilbert and Beatrice (nee: Marion) Jastrow.

Marion, also affectionately known as “Miecy” to her family and friends, graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1969”. On November 10, 1973 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Marion was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Chars. She was employed with SC Johnson for twenty-two years before retiring in 2011. A nature lover at heart, Marion loved her cats, gardening, sitting on their deck overlooking her pond, watching the deer and feeding the chipmunks. She will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Miecy will be dearly missed by her loving husband of nearly fifty years, Dennis; her son, Dennis; her siblings: Catherine (Marshall) Teschner, Debra Radtke, Tammy (Randy) Haas; in-laws: Lori Jastrow, Margaret Chars, Rosemary Lux and George Chars (Ralph Hansen); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Miecy was also preceded in death by her brothers: Lloyd and Michael.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a service celebrating her life to start at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

