May 11, 1939 – July 23, 2023

RACINE—Marion M. Mueller, age 84, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Racine, May 11, 1939, the 2nd of 8 children of the late Francis and Germaine (Nee: Rauguth) Mueller. Marion graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1957” and had attended UW Parkside.

Marion retired from Young Radiator after many years. She was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Her passion was giving to those in need and did so though her volunteering be it at church, the homeless shelter, or the hospital giftshops. She was honored by the community naming her “Volunteer of the Year”. Marion enjoyed reading, water aerobics, entertaining, and traveling the world. She was devoted to her family and treasured the time spent with them. She will be sadly missed.

Surviving are her siblings: Sharon (Michael) Schulz, Jerald (Anne) Mueller, Robert (Jodi) Mueller, Debra (Patrick) Murray, Susan (Paul) Hatchell; 18 surviving nieces, nephews who considered her very much a “second grandma”; great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Daniel and Raymond; niece, Lisa Mueller; and nephew, James Schulz.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 7, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church 1403 Grove Ave.

Relatives and friends may meet prior to the mass 10:00-11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church have been suggested. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

