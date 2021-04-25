Nov. 17, 1935—Apr. 21, 2021
UNION GROVE – Marion M. Buol passed away at her residence on April 21, 2021. She was born on November 17, 1935, to parents Ervin and Mildred Schafer. On September 25, 1954, Marion married the love of her life, Glenn Buol in Bangor. She was an active member of Bixby – Hansen American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove. She enjoyed being a Supervisor of the Paint Department at Bardon Rubber. Marion and Glenn loved to travel in their camper. She also enjoyed making crafts and crocheting.
Marion is survived by her children: Pamela (Steven) Mastricola and Paul Buol; son-in-law, Dan Hansen; siblings: Kenny (Pat) Schafer and Joyce (Marlin) Hemker; sister-in-law, Darlene Schafer; grandchildren: Nicole Cupp, Chris Cupp, Shannon (Dustin) Liebenthal, Jeffrey (Ruthie) Hansen, Dawn (Pat) Boynewicz, Sean Baumeister, and Michael Buol; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Dabin, Tyler, Logan, Sophia, Victoria, and William; and many other family and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; brothers: LaVerne, Louis, Donald, and Arlan; daughter, Vicky; and granddaughter, Amanda.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial services will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial to immediately follow at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski,
Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.