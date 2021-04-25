Nov. 17, 1935—Apr. 21, 2021

UNION GROVE – Marion M. Buol passed away at her residence on April 21, 2021. She was born on November 17, 1935, to parents Ervin and Mildred Schafer. On September 25, 1954, Marion married the love of her life, Glenn Buol in Bangor. She was an active member of Bixby – Hansen American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove. She enjoyed being a Supervisor of the Paint Department at Bardon Rubber. Marion and Glenn loved to travel in their camper. She also enjoyed making crafts and crocheting.

Marion is survived by her children: Pamela (Steven) Mastricola and Paul Buol; son-in-law, Dan Hansen; siblings: Kenny (Pat) Schafer and Joyce (Marlin) Hemker; sister-in-law, Darlene Schafer; grandchildren: Nicole Cupp, Chris Cupp, Shannon (Dustin) Liebenthal, Jeffrey (Ruthie) Hansen, Dawn (Pat) Boynewicz, Sean Baumeister, and Michael Buol; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Dabin, Tyler, Logan, Sophia, Victoria, and William; and many other family and friends.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; brothers: LaVerne, Louis, Donald, and Arlan; daughter, Vicky; and granddaughter, Amanda.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial services will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial to immediately follow at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.