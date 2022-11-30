Aug. 4, 1928—Nov. 20, 2022

RACINE—Marion J. Svendsen, 94, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in her home.

Marion was born in Racine on August 4, 1928, to the late Fred and Edith (nee: Pfeiffer) Scheller. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Luke’s School of Nursing. Marion was employed with Twin Disc as a nurse until her retirement in 1988 and was a faithful member of Chapel of the Cross Church.

In 1974, Marion was united in marriage to Einer G. Svendsen.

She is survived by her children: Paul Walker, James (Karen) Walker, and Linda (James) Kramer; her grandchildren: Joshua (Melinda) Kramer, Steven (Sara) Walker, Eric (Becky) Walker, Stephanie (Derick) Lambert, Amanda (Matthew) Silva and Sarah (Jerel) Buckley; her great-grandchildren: Devante, Selana, Donaven, Serena, Grady, Izzy, Isabelle, Shawn, Kylie, Madelyn, Lincoln, Vivienne, Josie, Adeline, Daniel, and Adam.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Einer Svendsen and her former husband, Kenneth Walker.

Marion’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Alliance, especially Chaplain Solomon, nurse Julie, nurse Amber, and social worker Jesse for the compassionate care shown to her.

The family would also like to acknowledge Marion’s friends at Lake Oaks for their thoughtfulness and prayers.

Services for Marion will be held privately.

