 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Ione Rockwell
0 comments

Marion Ione Rockwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion Ione Rockwell

Marion Ione Rockwell

December 28, 1927 - December 13, 2020

Marion Ione Rockwell, age 92, of Whitewater, formerly of Burlington, passed away at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater on December 13, 2020.

Born December 28, 1927 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Anthony and Ingeborg (nee Flugum) Galati. She spent her childhood and youth in Chicago and retained fond memories of life in her neighborhood of Clifton Avenue. She graduated from Waller High School on the North Side and then attended Chicago Teachers College. Later in life, after having moved to Burlington, she pursued her education further at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she earned a Masters degree in Education.

On June 28, 1951, she was united in marriage to Reverend Trent B. Rockwell. In 1953, they made their home in West Chicago, Illinois, where Marion taught in the local Elementary schools and Trent was the pastor of St. Michael's Church, before moving to Burlington in 1963. Trent preceded her in death on June 27, 1978. After serving many years as the head of the Plymouth United Church of Christ Day-Care center, Marion then taught for fifteen years in the Burlington School District as an Elementary School Teacher, primarily in the fourth grade at Waller School. Marion most enjoyed her immediate and extended family, relating stories about her childhood in Chicago, learning about Mathematics, going on camping trips to the National Parks, and teaching schoolchildren.

She is survived by her children, David L. Rockwell (Linda), Paul V. Rockwell (Susan), and Carol J. Hevia (Modesto); her grandchildren, Allison Rockwell, Lisa Rockwell, Tim Rockwell, Katherine Worzalla, Anna Rockwell and Clara Hevia; her great-grandchildren, Joshua Worzalla, James Worzalla, Lucas Worzalla, and Eloise McLay; and her brother, Michael Galati.

The immediate family will attend a private graveside service. Later in the year, when it becomes safe to convene, a memorial service for Marion will be held at Plymouth United Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the Rockwell family requests that donations be made in Marion's honor to Plymouth Children's Center, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington, WI 53105 or to the donor's charity of choice.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News