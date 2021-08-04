July 15, 1922—August 2, 2021

BURLINGTON—Marion A. Richter, 99, of Burlington, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin, on July 15, 1922, she was the daughter of William and Drusilla (nee: Griebel) Weis. She was a life-long resident of Burlington, where she graduated from St. Charles Grade School and Burlington High School. On June 9, 1945 at St. Charles Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Raymond T. Richter. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2015.

Marion was a homemaker and worked as a teller at Burlington Savings and Loan. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and volunteered at Burlington Memorial Hospital and Mount Carmel. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening and cooking, especially pies and homemade bread. She also enjoyed traveling to Arizona and loved watching the animals and feeding the birds. She always enjoyed being surrounded by nature. She spent her life on Lake Flannigan, fondly called Lake Marion by her husband.