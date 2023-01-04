Marion A. Rallo

Jan. 7, 1935 – Dec. 31, 2022

RACINE—Marion Antionette Rallo, age 87, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Racine, January 7, 1935, daughter of the late Carl and Rosa (Nee: Vallone) Clementi.

Marion graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1953”. On September 25, 1954, she was united in marriage to Frank S. Rallo who preceded her in death April 14, 2018. Marion was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She will be remembered for helping out in the kitchens at Sacred Heart School and Prairie School. Marion enjoyed cooking, walking, and reading but she mostly treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children: John Lee (Julie) Rallo, Annette Marie (Clark) Kohlhagen, Lee Charles (Mary Jo) Rallo, Gina Marie (Jerry) McCarthy, Mark Joseph (Jen) Rallo; grandchildren: Paul (Kara) Rallo, James Rallo, Andy Kohlhagen, Anthony (Julie) Rallo, Lydia Rallo, Jerry McCarthy, Ashley (Chris) Taylor, Alyssa (Kevin) Pape, Avery Johnson; brother, Steve (Jean) Clementi; great-grandson, Frank Ernest Rallo; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by an infant son, John Lee Rallo and twin brothers: Joseph and Lee Clementi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, Saturday, January 7, 2023, 10:00 am with Rev. Brian Holbus officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

A special thank you to the staffs of St. Monica’s Senior Living, Ascension All Saints 5th Floor and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

