Mario Lovell Griffin

NEW HOPE, MN—Mario (Vell) Lovell Griffin, age 46, after battling with a variety of cancers for the majority of his life, Mario went home to be with his Lord and Heavenly Father on July 30, 2018 at 2:35am.

The visitation will be held Friday, August 10, 2018, 10:00-11:00 AM at Wayman A.M.E. Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, Racine, WI 53404 (262) 632-1650. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd., Racine, WI 53405. The repast will immediately follow the interment.

Flowers and memorial donations can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403. Please see the funeral home’s web site for a full obituary.

