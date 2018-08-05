NEW HOPE, MN—Mario (Vell) Lovell Griffin, age 46, after battling with a variety of cancers for the majority of his life, Mario went home to be with his Lord and Heavenly Father on July 30, 2018 at 2:35am.
The visitation will be held Friday, August 10, 2018, 10:00-11:00 AM at Wayman A.M.E. Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, Racine, WI 53404 (262) 632-1650. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd., Racine, WI 53405. The repast will immediately follow the interment.
Flowers and memorial donations can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403. Please see the funeral home’s web site for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403 262 – 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.