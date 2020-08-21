 Skip to main content
Mario Alfredo Ruiz
Mario Alfredo Ruiz, age 50, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday August 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Private interment will be held Monday at Graceland Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mario Ruiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

