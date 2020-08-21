Mario Alfredo Ruiz, age 50, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday August 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Private interment will be held Monday at Graceland Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Mario Ruiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
