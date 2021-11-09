Marilynn K. Thielen

October 7, 1959—October 27, 2021

RACINE—Marilynn K. (nee Salvo) Thielen, 62, passed away October 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Racine on October 7, 1959. Marilynn was the daughter of Ray N. and Dorothy E. Salvo.

She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1977” and UW-Parkside “Class of 1989.” On April 24, 1982, she was united in marriage to Nicholas C. Thielen at All Saints Lutheran Church. Marilynn owned and operated Salvo Tax Service for over 30 years. She enjoyed baseball, especially her beloved Brewers, and spending time with family. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Before her illness, Marilynn enjoyed traveling, visiting 49 out of 50 states and Australia.