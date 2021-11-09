Marilynn K. Thielen

October 7, 1959—October 27, 2021
RACINE—Marilynn K. (nee Salvo) Thielen, 62, passed away October 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Racine on October 7, 1959. Marilynn was the daughter of Ray N. and Dorothy E. Salvo.
She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1977” and UW-Parkside “Class of 1989.” On April 24, 1982, she was united in marriage to Nicholas C. Thielen at All Saints Lutheran Church. Marilynn owned and operated Salvo Tax Service for over 30 years. She enjoyed baseball, especially her beloved Brewers, and spending time with family. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Before her illness, Marilynn enjoyed traveling, visiting 49 out of 50 states and Australia.
Marilynn is deeply missed by her husband, Nick; daughters: Kelly J. Thielen and Kimberly J. Gleason; granddaughters: Ashley (Favio) Paulino, Brittany (Diallo Grace) Reading, Amanda Gleason, and Maya Thielen-Herrera; great grandchildren: Symara, Marley, Nicky, Toby, Mya, and Cameron; siblings: John (Barb) Salvo and Jean (John) Gandee; two special nieces: Jolie (Matt) Maletis and Jana (Jimmy Schultz) Lipari, along with their children: Lainie, Nolan, Nevan, Landon, and Leah; brother and sisters-in-law: Lawrence Thielen, Joseph (Jackie) Thielen, Nancy (Jacob) Johnson, Patricia (Gale) Davis, and Jean Thielen. She will also be missed by many close friends and other relatives.
Marilynn is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Salvo; sister, Janice; in-laws, Jerome and Mary Thielen; brothers and sister-in-law: Dan, Richard, Rev. Jerome Thielen, and Mary Anderson.
Visitation will be held November 12, 2021, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The family encourages you to wear your favorite Brewers attire to the visitation.
In keeping with Marilynn’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.
