Marilyn Zacharias

Marilyn was born on July 2, 1932 in Racine, the daughter of Edwin and Natalie (nee: Koser) Frost. Marilyn worked for the Goodwill Inc. as a motivational speaker. She was also the founder of Insight, Inc. of Racine. She spent her career motivating people to live to their highest potential. Her motto was “give yourself approval” inspiring others toward self -confidence. She was a long- time member of Unity Church deeply inspired by her teacher LaVerne Bauer. She enjoyed reading, her daily spiritual practices and spending time with her family.