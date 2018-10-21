Try 1 month for 99¢
Marilyn Wingard (Nee: Larson)

On Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018, Marilyn Wingard passed away at home surrounded by love, at the age of 86.

Known for her infectious smile and loving heart, Marilyn lived and amazingly full life. Born to parents Margaret and Earnest Larson she along with her sisters, Patricia, Joanne, and Roberta were encouraged to embrace everything life has to offer. Marilyn graduated from Upsala College with a degree in Biology and went on to become a published Microbiologist at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana, Il. She met her husband Robert Wingard and started a family of her own with 3 children, Margaret, Shana and Andy as well as sharing her love with Mark, Kristen and Tobin, passing on that same love of life.

Marilyn was an avid gardener, animal lover and reader and never met anyone that she didn’t have a smile for.

She is survived by her daughters Margaret (Cliff), Shana and Kristen; sons Mark (Kay) and Tobin (Janet); sisters Patricia and Roberta; 12 Grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister in law Joann, nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

Knowing her love of life, pursuit of knowledge and the feeling of flying I will quote her favorite book, Jonathon Livingston Seagull, “Don’t believe what your eyes are telling you. All they show is limitation. Look with your understanding, find out what you already know, and you’ll see the way to fly.”

