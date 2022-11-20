Mar. 7, 1942—Nov. 4, 2022

KENOSHA — Marilyn Tyler Hughes, 80, of Kenosha, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. She was born March 7, 1942, to Frank and Marion (nee: Callan) Tyler in Chicago, IL. Her early life was spent in Elmwood Park, IL. Following graduation from Trinity High School, she attended Rosary College, River Forest, IL, and also University of Wisconsin-Parkside receiving her bachelor’s degree. Marilyn was a very gifted artist and used her talents working as an interior decorator and a color consultant.

Marilyn was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover and enjoyed meeting with her book club. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and was on a bowling league for many years. She was also a gifted equestrian.

She is survived by her children: Michael Francis Hughes, Catherine Mary Hughes, and Jennifer (Adam) Drinkall; grandchildren: Kayley Amber Hughes, Ashley Miranda Hughes, Zachary Michael Hughes, Lily Grace Drinkall, June Hope Drinkall and Finn Drinkall; great-grandchildren: Layla Hughes and Wilder Batista. She is further survived by her brother, Tom (Mary) Tyler, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Alice (John) Hook and infant granddaughter, Ivy.

The family has suggested, in honor of Marilyn, memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover.

