Marilyn Therese (nee: Hain) Powell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 13, 1933 -August 23, 2020

RACINE—Marilyn Therese Powell, 87, died to be home with the Lord, Jesus at Ascension – All Saints Hospital on August 23, 2020.

Marilyn was born in Racine to Lawrence and Myrtle (nee Toutant) on April 13, 1933. She was united in marriage on February 16, 1952 to Raymond H. Powell in Racine at the former Holy Name Catholic Church.

Marilyn was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She was employed by Kortendick Hardware, Spring Dental, and retired from Magna Plate. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards and games. She also appreciated taking slow country rides with her husband. Most of all, she relished spending time with her family.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond; children: Therese (Matt) Herman, Peggy Powell, Steven Powell, Donald (Maureen) Powell, Raymond H. Powell II, and Ann (Tim) Small; grandchildren: Nicole (Mike) Wamboldt, Gary Powell, Dan (Tina) Powell, Stephanie (Nick) Chausse, Angela Smith, Nicholas Powell, Jackie Powell, Doug Powell, Alex (Christina) McLane, Jessica (Jason) Mazurkiewicz, and Rebecca Small; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Joseph (Jeanette) Powell and Dale Gildemeister; other relatives and friends.