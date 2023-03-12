RACINE—Marilyn Small Trimberger, 87, of Racine, passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Tuesday, March 14th, at 11:00 a.m. visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The family has suggested memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.