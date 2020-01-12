Marilyn Rose Smith

April 26, 1929 – December 24, 2019
CALEDONIA – Marilyn Rose “Pat” Smith, 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Racine, WI on April 26, 1929, daughter of the late John and Mary (nee: Niklas) Prochniak. Pat was united in marriage to William A. Smith on July 2, 1960 at St. John Nepomuk Church.
Pat is survived is by her daughter, Vickie Parsley-Smith, granddaughter, Christine Parsley, great granddaughter, Brook, special niece, Barbara Vollmer and special nephew, Bill Prochniak. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on August 2, 2015, and all of her 12 siblings.
You have free articles remaining.
Pat’s family would like to extend a very special heartfelt thank you to her three special caregivers and dear friends; Courtney Bequeaith, Amy Kierstyn and Richard Gerber.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, private services have been held.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.