Marilyn R. Werler, Leonard Werler, Christopher J. Jackson

RACINE—A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the lives of Marilyn R. Werla, son Leonard Werla and nephew, Christopher Jackson will be held Friday July 23, 2021, 12:00 PM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern, with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Friday at 11:00 AM until time of Mass. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family has been suggested.