Marilyn R. Werla (Nee: Trefren)

April 18, 1932 – May 17, 2020
RACINE – Marilyn Rose Werla, age 88, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. Marilyn was born on April 18, 1932, daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (nee: Clark) Trefren.
On April 21, 1951 she was was united in marriage to Raymond J Werla at Holy Rosary Church in Milwaukee, WI. They raised 14 children during their amazing 56 years of wedlock. Marilyn was a long-standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and loved to sing in the choir. In later life, Marilyn was employed as a LPN with Trinity Memorial Hospital for twelve years.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by: her husband Raymond, sons; John, Joseph, and Leonard, grandson Paul Kubert, siblings David, Donna, and James Trefren.
Marilyn will be dearly missed by 11 children: Theresa Cicero, Brian (April) Werla, Carl Werla, Joanne (Stanley) Neu, Jeanette Williams, William (Jeanne) Werla, Neil Werla, Daniel Werla, Timothy Werla, Catherine Talley, Julie (Marcus) Hagert; 19 grandchildren, Gina, Brian, Marisa, Kaila, Nathan, Alexander, Elizabeth, Samantha, Rebeccah, Christina, Natalie, Lucy, Laura, Jason, Stacey, Nichola, Kenneth Jr., Kimberly, and Savannah; great-grandchildren Nora and Louis; sisters: Betty Kost, Frances Neudigate, Delores Trefren, and too many more dear family members, and friends to mention.
Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
