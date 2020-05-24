Marilyn R. Werla (Nee: Trefren)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 18, 1932 – May 17, 2020

RACINE – Marilyn Rose Werla, age 88, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. Marilyn was born on April 18, 1932, daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (nee: Clark) Trefren.

On April 21, 1951 she was was united in marriage to Raymond J Werla at Holy Rosary Church in Milwaukee, WI. They raised 14 children during their amazing 56 years of wedlock. Marilyn was a long-standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and loved to sing in the choir. In later life, Marilyn was employed as a LPN with Trinity Memorial Hospital for twelve years.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by: her husband Raymond, sons; John, Joseph, and Leonard, grandson Paul Kubert, siblings David, Donna, and James Trefren.