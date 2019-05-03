Try 3 months for $3
Marilyn R. Sell (Nee: Beyer)

October 6, 1931 — April 29, 2019

RACINE — Marilyn R. Sell, age 87, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

