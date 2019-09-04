{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn R. Burdick

Nov 21, 1930 — August 30, 2019

RACINE — Marilyn Ruth Burdick, 88, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments