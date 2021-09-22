Marilyn Osenga (nee Phelps)

March 25, 1931—Sept. 18 2021

UNION GROVE—Marilyn Osenga (nee Phelps) passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in her home in Union Grove surrounded by loving family members and her cat, “Little Man” on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born in Racine on March 25, 1931, but after marriage lived in Union Grove. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2020. She is survived by her daughter Gretchen (Chuck) Augustin and son John (Sally) Osenga, her grandsons Joe (Amanda) Osenga and David (Karen) Osenga along with great grandchildren: Ellie, Tanner, Becca and Natalie Osenga. Special thanks to caretaker, Amy Brown.

Marilyn was an avid baseball fan and loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers. She adored her family and took particular pride in planning family parties.

Services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Union Grove Congregational Church, 1106 11th Avenue, Union Grove, WI. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Union Grove Congregational Church or the charity of your choice.