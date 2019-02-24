Marilyn M. Treffert
September 17, 1932 - February 21, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT - Marilyn M. Treffert, age 86, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford. The most beautiful orange-yellow sunset followed.
She was born and raised in Racine; the youngest of 6 children of the late Benjamin and Lulu Justman. Marilyn was a member of Grace Church for over 50 years. First and foremost, Marilyn enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Treffert; her 5 beloved children, Robert James (Vicki) Treffert of Yucca, AZ, Cynthia (Stephen) Erbe of Mt. Pleasant, WI, Thomas Treffert of Mariposa, CA, David Treffert of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and Jodi (Dave) Goglio of Oak Creek, WI.
She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives, and a huge circle of precious friends and caregivers.
Per Marilyn's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date, officiated by her grandson, Rev. Tyler Goglio of Elkins Park, PA.
Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society has been suggested by the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
