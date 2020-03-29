September 9, 1936—March 20, 2020

Marilyn M. Ross, age 83 of Kenosha, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation.

Marilyn was born on September 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elaine (Burnett) Thomas. She attended local schools and was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Racine, WI.

On June 30, 1956, she was united in marriage to Vernon “Vern” J. Ross. Sadly, after 42 years of marriage, Vernon passed away on May 10, 1998.

She was an active member at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

She was employed with Kenosha County Court House as a clerk until her marriage and then became a homemaker. She was involved with the Kenosha County Multiple Sclerosis Society, she was an excellent cook and baker.

She is survived by her children, who give thanks to God for having been blessed to have so many wonderful years with their Mom. Jeffrey (Sue) Ross, Thomas (Barbie) Ross, Nancy Peters and Brenda (Chris) Zoerner; her eight grandchildren; Katlyn (Adam) Garcia, Danielle (Matt) Cosgrave, Ben Ross, Arthur Peters, Sadie Peters, Gabrielle Ross, Andrew Ross and Justin Zoerner; her four great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Aaron and Will; and her brother R. Wayne Thomas.