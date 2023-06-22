SHAWANO—Marilyn Joan Neubauer, age 91, of Shawano, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 10, 1931, to the late Dr. Fredrick and Norma (Willms) Bahl. While employed at Twin Disc, Marilyn met Allen, the love of her life. Allen would drive her home every day after work and on April 11, 1953, Allen and Marilyn were united in marriage in Racine. The couple moved to Shawano in 1966. Marilyn enjoyed crafts including knitting, crocheting, needle work and ceramics, and made numerous cherished memories with her family working on craft projects together. She also enjoyed decorating and was a talented singer. Marilyn was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano where she helped with the Catholic Christian Women’s group and the church rummage sales. Marilyn was a kind and generous woman who loved her family with her whole heart. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother will be deeply missed and always remembered.