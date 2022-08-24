 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marilyn Jane Checki

Marilyn Jane Checki

April 30, 1938—Aug. 19, 2022

RACINE—Marilyn Jane Checki, 84, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in her home.

Marilyn was born in Racine on April 30, 1938, to Thomas and Mary (nee: Haluska) Abernathy. In 1956, she married Edward T. Checki, together they shared 53 years of marriage. Sadly, Ed passed away on September 30, 2009.

Alongside her family, Marilyn proudly owned Hillcrest Acres Horse Farm in Franksville. There they bred, raised, showed and sold Welsh ponies and were nationally known.

She is survived by her children: Mary White, Karen Checki, Debra (Scott) Gray, Daniel Checki, Michael Checki, Stephen Checki, and David (Gloria) Checki; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her infant daughter Kathleen Ann, three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held privately.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

