Marilyn J. Vandenberg

Marilyn was born in Delavan, WI on April 21, 1943 to the late John and Helen Sliker. She graduated from Delavan Darien High School. She faithfully fulfilled her dream of staying home full-time to raise her family. After her children were grown, Marilyn proudly worked in West Racine for Elaine Powers Figure Salon and Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store. Among her interests, she enjoyed bowling; crossword puzzles; needlepoint; flowers – especially white daisies, baby’s breath and yellow roses; and, in addition to her love for her feline family, Marilyn had an extensive collection of kitten & cat memorabilia. Above all, Marilyn was sweet, kind and loving who always had a special place in her heart for her family & friends.