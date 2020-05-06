Marilyn J. Stephan

MT. PLEASANT — Marilyn Jean Stephan, age 88, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Racine, August 12, 1931, daughter of the late Emil and Verna (Nee: Keller) Miller.

Marilyn graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1949”. On April 25, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Robert W. Stephan. Marilyn was a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and through the years had been active with the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid. Above all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.