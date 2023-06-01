BONITA SPRINGS, FL—Marilyn Sweigert was born in Racine, WI on August 25, 1928 to Henry and Marie (nee: Kundinger) Casper. She grew up in a family that loved each other deeply. She was a hard working mother who raised four children and loved them fiercely. She lived in Racine most of her life before moving with her husband to Bonita Springs, FL. Marilyn was a skilled seamstress. She loved getting dressed up and go dancing and liked going to the casino. She had a great sense of humor and loved working outside in the sunshine on her flowers or reading a book. At a spry, 94, she never used a cane and drove frequently to thrift stores and rummage sales. Marilyn’s absence is felt deeply.