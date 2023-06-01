Aug. 25, 1928—Apr. 28, 2023
BONITA SPRINGS, FL—Marilyn Sweigert was born in Racine, WI on August 25, 1928 to Henry and Marie (nee: Kundinger) Casper. She grew up in a family that loved each other deeply. She was a hard working mother who raised four children and loved them fiercely. She lived in Racine most of her life before moving with her husband to Bonita Springs, FL. Marilyn was a skilled seamstress. She loved getting dressed up and go dancing and liked going to the casino. She had a great sense of humor and loved working outside in the sunshine on her flowers or reading a book. At a spry, 94, she never used a cane and drove frequently to thrift stores and rummage sales. Marilyn’s absence is felt deeply.
She is survived by her husband, James Sweigert; daughter, Susan (Scott) Duchac, Timothy (Linda) Hoeffert; her lovely sisters: Betty, Carol and Genevieve; her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Harold and Donald. She also grieved the passing of her daughter, Sally Hoeffert and her son, James Hoeffert.
We will miss her. She brought us joy and memories of her will last forever. Rest in heaven. We love you.