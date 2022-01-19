May 3, 1925 - January 15, 2022

RACINE - Marilyn E. Kojis, 96, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Timber Oaks in Union Grove.

She was born on May 3, 1925, to Hannes and Emma (nee Durstling) Green in Racine. Marilyn was united in marriage on January 26, 1946, to Edward Kojis, who preceded her in death on December 1, 1995. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. Marilyn was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection for many years. She was employed with Manpower for six years.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Jeffry (Susan) Kojis of Burlington; grandson, Taylor Kojis of Eldridge, Iowa. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; daughter, Nancy Kojis; twin sister, Carolyn Vezauske and sister, Virginia Christensen.

Committal service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery entrance at 10:00 a.m.

