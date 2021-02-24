Marilyn D. Lehner (Nee: Vash)

November 5, 1931 – February 19, 2021
FRANKSVILLE—Marilyn Dorothy Lehner, age 89, of Franksville, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, November 5, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Nee: Lui) Vash.
Marilyn graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1950”. It was at a square dance that she was introduced to the love of her life, Lawrence H. Lehner, and on February 9, 1952 they were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. This union was blessed with 6 children with whom she centered her life around. Marilyn was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved traveling and creative painting. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Lawrence; her children, Joyce (David) Sieker of Racine, Lawrence J. (Karen) Lehner of Neenah, Thomas (Linda) Lehner of Loveland, CO, Donald (Vicki) Lehner of Virginia Beach, VA, Karen (Les) Szabo of Franksville, David (Catherine) Lehner of Appleton; 17 grandchildren, Jonathan Sieker, Ryan Sieker, Andy Lehner, Jennifer Wengrzyn, Carla Dolan, Nate Lehner, Christina Lehner, Steven Szabo, Joseph Szabo, Tricia Huber, Anna Lehner, DJ Lehner, Bryan Lehner, Rebecca Lehner, Dominic Lehner, Jacinta Lehner, Sophia Lehner; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Richard) Keller of Fort Collins, CO; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Couse Vash of St. Helena, CA; other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bernard (Magda) Vash, Joseph (Phyllis) Vash, and Janet (Al) Cunningham. She was also preceded in death by her special angel, great grandson Levi David Lehner.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Hwy G, Caledonia, Saturday, February 27, 2021 10 am -12 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will follow. The mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Marilyn’s page, select service, and select livestream. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Papp, Sandra McAneny, and the ED and ICU staffs at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.
