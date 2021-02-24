Marilyn D. Lehner (Nee: Vash)

Marilyn graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1950”. It was at a square dance that she was introduced to the love of her life, Lawrence H. Lehner, and on February 9, 1952 they were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. This union was blessed with 6 children with whom she centered her life around. Marilyn was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved traveling and creative painting. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.