Marilyn D. Lehner Nee: Vash
November 5, 1931 – February 19, 2021

FRANKSVILLE—Marilyn Dorothy Lehner, age 89, of Franksville, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Hwy G, Caledonia, Saturday, February 27, 2021 10 am -12 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will follow. The mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Marilyn’s page, select service, and select livestream. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

