Marilyn D. Lehner Nee: Vash

November 5, 1931 – February 19, 2021
FRANKSVILLE—Marilyn Dorothy Lehner, age 89, of Franksville, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Hwy G, Caledonia, Saturday, February 27, 2021 10 am -12 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will follow. The mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Marilyn’s page, select service, and select livestream. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.