Marilyn D. Lehner Nee: Vash

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Hwy G, Caledonia, Saturday, February 27, 2021 10 am -12 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will follow. The mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Marilyn’s page, select service, and select livestream. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.