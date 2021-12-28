April 16, 1941—December 22, 2021

RACINE—Marilyn Bose, after a long battle with a rare disease, Marilyn (Casson) Bose, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Kenosha.

Born on April 16, 1941 in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Jr. and Marjorie (Nelson) Casson. She grew up attending local schools and graduated from Park High School.

On September 26, 1959, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Bose, Jr.

Marilyn will be missed by her husband, Gilbert; her children, Barbara Bose of Las Vegas, NV, Donna (Gary) Rhey of Kenosha, Anthony (Elsa) Bose of Kenosha, Cindy (Greg) Peppers of Racine; her four granddaughters and six great-grandchildren; her sisters, Ellen Norby of Eugene, OR and Kay Horne of TX.

Funeral services honoring Marilyn’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Marilyn will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

