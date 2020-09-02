Marilyn Beck (Nee: Moss)

RACINE—Marilyn Beck age 82 passed away peacefully on Sunday August 30,2020. She was born in Elm Grove Wisconsin on September 13 1937. Marilyn Beck was an associate professor of dental hygiene at Marquette University and an honorary member of MU’s chapter of Omicron Kappa Upsilon a National dental honor society. Since 1985 Marilyn Beck has been the coordinator for MU’s baccalaureate degree completion program and the Dental Hygiene Continuing Education Program. Marilyn taught at Marquette since 1964 and retired in 2004. Marilyn married Richard Beck in 1970 and they lived in the Racine area attending St Andrew’s Church which is now United Lutheran. Marilyn was blessed in her life and had so many wonderful relationships with the students, educators and faculty at Marquette University plus the many friends at United Lutheran Church and loving family and friends that gave her great joy and lasting memories.